High-tech school looted

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A man is wanted over three weekend break-ins which stole a trove of high-tech educational gadgets at Wooranna Park Primary School.

A 3D printer, Virtual Reality hardware, a desktop computer, an Android TV, Nintendo, hard drives and a camera were taken from locked shipping containers.

The school’s ground-breaking STEAM program will be hampered, particularly by the loss of the 3D printer and VR gear, acting principal Daniel Riley said.

The equipment was collectively worth “tens of thousands of dollars”.

“Our STEAM program been a real feature of our school over the years. In the end, it’s the students’ learning that’s impacted by this.

The offender was believed to have targeted the school’s state-of-the-art STEAM unit during the burglaries on Friday 21 May, Saturday 22 May and Sunday 23 May.

Mr Riley said it was believed the man forced entry on the Friday and took the loot on Saturday.

After the Saturday heist, the school further secured the site with temporary fencing. This thwarted a third burglary attempt the following night.

Greater Dandenong CIU detectives say a Caucasian man in his 30s or 40s was filmed at the scene during one of the burglaries.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au