State pitches $2.75m for sports

-

Sports centres in Greater Dandenong have received a splash of $2.75 million of Covid-recovery stimulus funding.

The State Government package will fund a $1.75 million synthetic grass soccer pitch at Ross Reserve and $1 milllion towards a redevelopment of Burden Park Tennis Club.

Ross Reserve will also receive perimeter fencing, two coaches’ boxes, a technical box, 200-lux floodlighting for the pitch and landscaping.

City of Greater Dandenong will contribute $616,000 to the Ross Reserve project.

The council and Burden Park Tennis Club will also part-fund the Springvale South courts’ upgrade.

Greater Dandenong mayor Angela Long said the funding complemented “significant” infrastructure investments across the city.

“We are thrilled to receive this funding which will have lasting benefits for the health of our community through new and improved sports facilities,” Cr Long said.

“There is significant work underway throughout our city, and in particular through the work of our Noble Park Revitalisation Board.”

South Eastern Metropolitan MP Lee Tarlamis chairs the Noble Park Revitalisation Board.

“This is a massive win for the Ross Reserve precinct and Noble Park – and builds on the other infrastructure projects that are currently underway including the New Sports Pavilion, the new All Abilities Playground and the new Health and Wellbeing Centre at the Noble Park Aquatic Centre (NPAC).

“These important projects will deliver state-of-the-art facilities for our local community and for existing and future members of the clubs that use them for decades to come – as well as create local jobs in the short term.”

Recently, the council received $500,000 of Suburban Revitalisation Program funding towards the All Abilities playground in Ross Reserve and streetscaping in Douglas Street, Noble Park.

The $21 million state program targets eight Melbourne suburbs, including Noble Park.

Each of the suburbs has a ‘revitalisation board’.