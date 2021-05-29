Covid-19: Exposure sites in Dandenong

-

Four food stores and groceries in Dandenong and one in Carrum Downs have been added to Victoria’s Tier-1 Covid exposure sites.

The Tier 1 sites include Bestway Supermarket in Lonsdale Street, Dandenong on 19 May, 12.15pm-1.15pm and Bestway Supermarket in Cleeland Street, Dandenong on 19 May, 1pm-1.40pm.

Others are Marmara Halal Meats in Lonsdale Street, Dandenong on 19 May, 11.35am-12.25pm, Spice Inn Groceries in Cleeland Street on 19 May, 1pm-1.40pm and Sabrini Foods in Boundary Road, Carrum Downs on 19 May, 2pm-6pm.

The Department of Health urges anyone who was at those sites at those times to get tested for Covid immediately and quarantine for 14 days.

An infected worker for a large food distribution centre visited those sites at those times as well as at least eight other stores across Melbourne during an eight-day infectious period, the Department of Health stated.

The positive case was without symptoms at the time.

Testing sites include a drive-through centre at Carroll Lane in Dandenong and Springers Leisure Centre in Keysborough.

Details: www.coronavirus.vic.gov.au/where-get-tested-covid-19