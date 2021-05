-

A 31-year-old man’s car has been impounded after allegedly drug-driving while disqualified.

The Springvale driver was pulled over by police on Cheltenham Road, Keysborough about 9pm on Saturday 29 May.

He was not breaching Covid restrictions, but failed an on-the-spot illicit drug test.

He is expected to be charged on summons.

The police were patrolling as part of Operation Sumatra, which targets intentional high-risk hooning.