Drink, drug drivers blitzed

Nearly 50 drink-drivers and drug-drivers have been detected in the South East during a police traffic operation over the Queen’s Birthday long weekend.

Police in Casey, Cardinia and Greater Dandenong conducted 9255 roadside preliminary tests during the Operation Regal four-day blitz.

They detected 378 offences, including 49 for drink- or drug-driving.

On 13 June, a booze bus operation on Princes Highway Dandenong uncovered a 37-year-old drink-driver with a blood-alcohol reading of 0.195.

Her car was impounded, and her licence immediately suspended.

Other offenders included a male observed texting while driving a green Holden Commodore on Heatherton Road, Endeavour Hills on 11 June.

He returned a positive breath test and refused to accompany police for an evidentiary breath test.

On the same night, two drivers involved in a minor collision at Scott and Thomas streets Dandenong were charged.

The pair squabbled with each other, refusing to exchange details. One of them gave a blood-alcohol reading of 0.078. His licence was immediately suspended for six months.

The other driver’s licence was already suspended, so his car was impounded for 30 days at a cost of $1038.

During the weekend, there were no fatalites and one serious injury on South East roads, Victoria Police reported.

There was one fatality across the state, in Moorooduc.

Victoria Police Assistant Commissioner Libby Murphy warned drivers not to be complacent.

“Whether speed, distraction, disobeying road rules, not wearing a seatbelt, fatigue or impairment from alcohol or drugs is at play, road trauma can be avoided.

“Everyone must take responsibility for their actions on our roads.”

During Operation Regal, one in 21 drivers tested returned a positive roadside drug test, while a further 170 drivers were detected on alcohol.

Police also detected 1,998 speeding motorists, issued 166 fines for using a mobile phone while driving, and intercepted 318 disqualified, suspended or unlicenced drivers on Victorian roads.

Seventy-eight were booked for not wearing seatbelts.