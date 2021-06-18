Trail-blazing talent makes headlines

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A Noble Park student is set to kick-start her media career in sunny Queensland after winning a prestigious national prize.

Zathia Bazeer, 24, was awarded the Judith Neilson Institute Opportunity Fellowship at a Walkley Foundation celebration in Sydney on 16 June.

The $10,000 prize covers her 12-week internship in the 10 News First and The Courier Mail newsrooms

Ms Bazeer, who studies journalism at Macleay College, was looking forward to the “career-making opportunity” once Covid-19 travel restrictions lift.

“I’m excited to see what I’m going to be doing in the new environment – and I’m excited to get out of Melbourne,” she jokes.

The Lyndale Secondary College graduate is eyeing a career as a news presenter and producer.

She likes to shine light on easily overlooked topics – such as the rising rates of animal abuse as a form of domestic violence.

“I feel that journalism can have a genuine impact and really change lives.

“There are changes I’d like to see in the world, and changes I’d like to see in journalism. I want to be part of driving that change.”

At high school, she noticed there was barely any diversity in the media, especially presenting the news.

“There was barely anyone who looks like me. So I decided I would have to initiate it myself.”

She’s glad to see more journalists who are “breaking barriers” these days.

But still more needs to be done to represent “underprivileged” and “marginalised” groups.

“The Australia that I see is different to what I see on TV.”

10 News First executive producer Holly Green was impressed with Ms Bazeer’s “passion for storytelling and commitment to gaining experience”.

“I walked away from interviewing Zathia thinking she will be able to teach us just as much as we’ll be able to teach her”.