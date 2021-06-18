Green Wedge home approved

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A proposed double-storey home on long-vacant paddocks in Keysborough’s Green Wedge has been given the green light.

A majority of City of Greater Dandenong councillors approved the six-bedroom dwelling on six sprawling hectares at 185-211 Keys Road.

Cr Rhonda Garad, as well as objectors, opposed the permit application on “health and safety” grounds.

She said the dwelling was subject to an “unacceptable” risk of flooding and an “unacceptable” risk to health and safety from the Eastern Treatment Plant.

Melbourne Water had no objections to potential flood risks from Mordialloc Creek and an urban floodway zone to the south.

The water authority also didn’t object to the home’s location – 850 metres outside the buffer zone of Melbourne Water’s Eastern Treatment Plant in Bangholme.

The home will be sited towards the northern front of the block.

A council report stated the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal would be likely to approve the dwelling, if councillors refused it.

Its 9.28-metre height exceeded the zone’s eight-metre height limit but was an “acceptable variation” given the “substantial” landscape plantings and wide setbacks.

The site’s four significant river red gum trees will be retained.

Cr Sean O’Reilly said the main objections were “covered off” by Melbourne Water and the Environment Protection Authority Victoria.

“You’d expect the applicant to be well aware of issues and they’re happy to apply for this application.”

The dwelling’s footprint on “0.8 per cent” of the land was consistent with the Green Wedge A zone’s rural character and surrounding homes, he said.

Cr Tim Dark described it as “one of the best” dwellings he’s seen being built in Greater Dandenong.

He noted none of the objectors lived near the site.

Cr Bob Milkovic said there was no reason to not allow the applicants to “enjoy their lifestyle”.