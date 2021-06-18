Walker St gallery sale talks

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong Council is considering selling-up the Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre building in Dandenong.

A proposal for the sale of the “1-9 Walker Street asset” was discussed by councillors at a 17 May briefing session.

Chief executive John Bennie told a 15 June council meeting that no formal decision had yet been made.

But the council was “open-minded and mindful” of the need to offset a range of capital works projects, such as the Greater Dandenong Gallery of Art in Mason Street.

Mr Bennie said the council was obliged to explore the “disposal of redundant assets to fund new ones”.

The Greater Dandenong Gallery of Art, which is under construction at a 1920’s Masonic Hall, is intended to replace Walker Street Gallery.

The larger new gallery includes exhibition, workshop, cafe and retail, and active outdoor spaces. It is expected to be built by mid-2021.

The Walker Street Gallery was ruled out as a potential site for a future Dandenong Community Hub, Mr Bennie said.

The council is favouring potential hub sites on the west side of Stuart Street – near Dandenong Market, Dandenong Plaza and Pioneer’s Park.

Dandenong Community Association residents are pushing for a more spacious council-owned sites on the opposite side of Stuart Street.