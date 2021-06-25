Safety funds for Hemmings St

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A State-funded community safety boost has been announced for the troubled Hemmings Street precinct in Dandenong West.

Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams said $219,000 would be invested in a project including CCTV, improved lighting, landscaping, streetscape upgrades and community engagement events.

According to a recent City of Greater Dandenong survey, a staggering 80 per cent of respondents felt unsafe at night in the precinct and surrounds due to issues such as lack of lighting and misbehaviour.

About half felt unsafe during daylight.

“The Hemmings Street Precinct Project will address local needs and engage the community to feel safer and more empowered,” Ms Williams said.

“I look forward to seeing the project and improvements rolled out in the months ahead.”

The funding was awarded as part of the State Government’s $4.4 million crime prevention innovation fund.

Crime Prevention Minister Natalie Hutchins said communities had the “knowledge, expertise and passion to reduce crime”.

“Stopping crime from happening in the first place is the best way to keep Victorians safe.”

Greater Dandenong Council had lobbied for funding after recently unveiling a draft action plan into tackling crime in the area and surrounds.

The council had earlier won a $400,000 State Government grant including for six CCTV cameras.

In the recent survey, residents called for more proactive police patrols in response to violence, anti-social behaviour, drug and alcohol use, theft, noise and dumped rubbish.

Respondents supported CCTV in a “residential section” of Hemmings Street – though there were concerns about placing “everyday residents under surveillance”.

Despite CCTV, there was persistent anti-social behaviour near the milk bar on Weller and Hemmings streets and the shopping precinct.

In recent years, there were reports of men driving around in search for sex workers and propositioning women walking in the area, as well as drug deals at a local phone box.

They were also concerned about residents in squats, community housing and rooming houses, the survey found.

A council spokesperson said the grant would support it to “continue this work to address crime and improve community safety”.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe in our community and we are grateful for the support of our many partners in this space, who help to make Greater Dandenong a safer place to be.”