Sleeze targets schoolgirls in Noble Park

An unknown man is wanted over lewd behaviour towards school-girls in Noble Park last month.

He allegedly approached a 16-year-old on Heatherton Road, near Corrigan Road, about 3.45pm on Wednesday 26 May as well as a 13-year-old on Heatherton Road about 10 minutes later.

In both cases, the same man showed an explicit pornographic video and made sexual comments to the girls, police say.

The girls fled from the man.

Dandenong Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team detectives have released a computer-generated image of a man wanted for questioning.

He is described as Indian sub-continental appearance, aged in his 30’s and with a long, black beard.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au