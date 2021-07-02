Station fix in train

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

The first steps have been taken to overhaul the so-called “worst” railway station in Melbourne.

Dandenong state MP Gabrielle Williams announced $200,000 towards investigating ways to improve safety and accessibility at Dandenong station.

The upgrade would coincide with the redevelopment of five sites in the Little India precinct by developer Capital Alliance and Development Victoria in 2023.

Those works are expected to create 5000 jobs, 470 dwellings and inject $600 million into the economy.

“Improving accessibility and safety at Dandenong station will support the redevelopment of the Central Dandenong precinct and help re-establish Dandenong as the capital of the South East,” Ms Williams said.

The project also links with the Government’s upgrade of the Cranbourne and Pakenham lines and removal of level crossings on the Cranbourne line.

Trains are expected to run every 10 minutes on the Cranbourne line after the opening of the Metro Tunnel.

“We are investing in vital projects – building a better transport system along the Cranbourne-Pakenham Line while creating thousands of jobs and injecting millions into the local economy,” she said.

In April, Greater Dandenong Council declared it would lobby the State Government for a new Dandenong station.

In welcoming the announcement, mayor Angela Long said the timing was also ideal for the proposed Dandenong Sports and Entertainment Centre – the $110 million stadium home for Melbourne City Football Club.

Cr Jim Memeti had branded the station one of Melbourne’s “worst” as it pushed for a new station.

“It’s fantastic from Gabrielle Williams, who has listened to the community concerns.”

He welcomed the opportunity to fix the station’s overcrowding, steep stairs, layout, amenity, security and safety concerns.

It was an essential upgrade to help attract more private investment, such as the Little India upgrade.

This was aided also by the Government’s announced scrapping of a 5 per cent development levy in the precinct, he said.

“The great big build of Dandenong is starting to happen.”