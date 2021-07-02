‘Grave fears’ for missing Doveton man

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Police hold “grave fears” for Doveton man Brendon Farrell, who has been missing for more than a month.

The 32-year-old was last seen by a friend about 12.30pm on Monday 31 May at home in Kidds Road in Doveton.

On that day, a “significant and violent event” involving weapons took place at the home, Victoria Police detectives say.

Mr Farrell lived in a rear bungalow behind the main building.

Several people were at the home on the day he was last seen, including one who rummaged through Mr Farrell’s bungalow.

His sister Simone Hellyer, and a visible upset mother Val, fronted a press conference to appeal for more public information.

“We fear for what’s happened but we can’t move on.

“I hear my mum cry herself to sleep every night. It’s hurtful.

“It’s the hardest thing my mum has had to go through – right up there with my dad passing when I was young.

“I don’t think I’ve seen her in that much pain.”

Simone said her brother had a “heart of gold” who would do “anything for anybody”.

He wouldn’t normally go missing for so long without contacting his family.

As an ice user for nine years, he hung around some “not so nice” circles, she said.

“Unfortunately for Brendon he put a lot of trust in people, even in the past to those who had done him wrong”.

Since the birth of her daughter, she’d seen more of Mr Farrell, including regular roast dinners.

The last time was at her partner’s birthday party, having a few drinks around a backyard fire in late May.

He’d bought Harley Davidson bibs for his young niece, and become an “important brother”.

“I thought he was doing a lot better in the last six months since I had my baby.

“I love and care for him.”

Detective Inspector Andrew Stamper of the Missing Persons Squad said police held “grave fears” for Mr Farrell after his “very much out-of-character” disappearance.

“Investigators are keen to know more about the altercation that has taken place at the Kidds Road property on the day he was last seen, particularly who was present at the time.

“This will provide some further avenues of enquiry for us.”

Police had made a “significant number of enquiries” to find Mr Farrell since family members reported him missing on 2 June.

His bank account, social media profiles and phone have not been used since 31 May.

One of Mr Farrell’s bicycles was also missing.

He is described as about 168 centimetres with a slim to medium build and shaved reddish hair.

It’s believed he was wearing a black tracksuit at the time.

“We’re appealing for anyone who does have information, whether that is about this altercation or where Brendon may currently be, to come forward and contact police,” Det Insp Stamper said.

“Brendon’s family are desperate for answers and we’re hoping that someone will do the right thing and provide them.”

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au