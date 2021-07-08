Two injured in agg burglary

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A man and a woman have been injured during an aggravated burglary in Dandenong South early on Wednesday 7 July.

The 39-year-old Harkaway man was reportedly stabbed and the 27-year-old Pakenham woman assaulted at an industrial property about 12.30am, police say.

The woman was found in grassland at Ventura Place and was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The stabbed man was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say that a 43-year-old Dandenong man, who is known to the woman, is wanted in relation to the incident.

He was last seen by police driving a white-coloured van on Remington Drive, Dandenong South.

Police say they launched a short pursuit, which was terminated without incident.

The van was later recovered by police but the man was not located.

