150 km/h driver charged

-

A 19-year-old driver has been charged after reaching more than 150 km/h during a high-speed trip across the South East.

A Holden Commodore with false number plates was seen travelling at high speed on Frankston-Flinders Road in Hastings about 1.10am on Saturday 17 July, police say.

It was followed by Victoria Police’s Air Wing along Western Port Highway, South Gippsland Highway and Monash Freeway, at times topping 150 km/h.

Police tried to intercept the car in Dandenong North but the driver failed to stop.

She was arrested after her car pulled into a property in Burwood East.

The woman was charged with several driving offences.

She was bailed to appear at Ringwood Magistrates’ Court on 4 August.