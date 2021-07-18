Rider seriously injured

-

A 72-year-old cyclist has been seriously injured after colliding with a car in Noble Park North on Saturday 17 July.

The Mulgrave man was reportedly stuck under the car at the corner of Browns Road and Justin Drive about 2.30pm, police say.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The car driver, a 33-year-old Noble Park North man, was uninjured.

He is being questioned by Greater Dandenong Highway Patrol officers as part of their investigation.

Police say the exact circumstances of the crash are so far unknown.

Any information or dash-cam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au