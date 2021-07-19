‘Good Samaritan’ killed on freeway

-

A 63-year-old ‘good Samaritan’ has been killed after being struck by a vehicle on Monash Freeway in Endeavour Hills.

Police believe the Langwarrin woman stopped in the left city bound lane to help a driver of a Suzuki who crashed into a median concrete barrier under the Heatherton Road overpass about 3.15am on Monday 18 July.

She was then struck by a vehicle driven by a 28-year-old Traralgon man and died at the scene.

The Suzuki driver – a 35-year-old Noble Park man – was seriously injured and taken to The Alfred hospital.

Police say the Suzuki was travelling east on Heatherton Road before veering left through a pedestrian barrier, a traffic light and an armoured steel guard rail.

It plunged down the embankment across five lanes of freeway traffic before crashing head-on with the median concrete.

Sergeant Heather Allen of Casey Highway Patrol said it was unknown what caused the Suzuki to crash at this stage.

Fatigue, speed, alcohol and drugs were all possible factors, she said.

The Suzuki driver had not yet been questioned by police.

The driver that struck the ‘good Samaritan’ is helping with police enquiries.

The chance of a driver at 100 km/h seeing the woman under the unlit overpass would have been “minimal”, Sgt Allen said.

Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating.

Any information or dash-cam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au