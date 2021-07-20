Double-rollover in Noble Park crash

-

Two cars have rolled over in a crash on Princes Highway, Noble Park.

Police say there were no serious injuries in the collision under the East Link overpass about 4.50pm on Monday 19 July.

A white Mercedes van was travelling south-east on the highway when it was struck from behind by a white Toyota Hilux, police say.

Both vehicles rolled after impact.

A male driver and two children in the van escaped serious injury, but the children were taken to hospital as a precaution, according to police.

The male driver of the Hilux was not injured.

Police are investigating the exact cause of the collision.

Any information or dashcam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au