Gas ‘bubbling’ in Hammond Rd

FRV firefighters are dispersing a natural gas leak that a witness describes as causing “bubbling” in Hammond Road, Dandenong South.

Kim, who runs the nearby Munchies Sandwich Bar, said gas appeared to have leaked from under the road, kerb and the area surrounding trees.

He says he’s smelled a natural-gas odour outside for “a few years” but the issue escalated today.

“It’s bubbling about the size of a finger but in a lot of different spots.

“It’s in about 30 or 40 different spots around the trees, around the kerb and on the road.”

Authorities had advised him and his neighbours to stay inside as they investigated, Kim said.

Shortly after 4pm on 20 July, Emergency Victoria issued an advice message to avoid the area, though there’s “currently no threat to the community”.

According to the message, FRV was dispersing a gas leak near the corner of Mickle Street and Hammond Road.

Police and emergency services were on scene, while a gas authority was “isolating” the source of the leak.

Hammond Road between Berends Drive and Mickle Street is closed.