Tier 1 Covid site in Dandy

A car-rental outlet in Dandenong is among the latest in the state’s list of Tier-1 Covid exposure sites.

Budget Car & Truck Rental in Lonsdale Street was attended by an infected person on Sunday 18 July between 2pm-2.35pm, according to the Department of Health.

Anyone at the business during that time is being urged to get tested immediately and quarantine for 14 days starting from 18 July.

The listing joins two Tier-2 exposure sites in Dandenong South.

Swift Way Takeaway in Swift Way, Dandenong South was attended by an infected person between 6.40am-7.15am on Monday 12 July, Tuesday 13 July and Thursday 15 July.

A case also attended Bunnings Dandenong on Princes Highway, Dandenong South between 7.45am-8.15am on Tuesday 13 July.

The Department of Health advises that anyone who visited the takeway and the Bunnings stores at those times should “urgently get tested, then isolate until confirmation of a negative result”.

They’re further advised to monitor for symptoms and get re-tested if symptoms appear.

The list of Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 exposure sites and times has grown to more than 350, as of 21 July.

Victoria’s Covid lockdown has been extended until 11.59pm on Tuesday 27 July.

A full list of Covid exposure sites in Victoria is at https://www.coronavirus.vic.gov.au/exposure-sites