Child dies in house fire

A child has died in a house fire in Leonard Street Dandenong despite efforts from a valiant neighbour.

The man in his 30’s tried to save the small child from the blaze, which was reported about 10pm on Sunday 25 July, police say.

He suffered serious burns, and was taken to hospital in a stable condition with upper body injuries.

Three adults and two children safely escaped the home.

Two children were taken to Dandenong Hospital in stable conditions with minor smoke inhalation, Ambulance Victoria has stated.

A woman in her 20’s was also taken to Dandenong Hospital in a stable condition with smoke inhalation.

Arson Squad police detectives established a crime scene, with a crime-scene guard on site overnight.

Fire investigators and a forensic chemist will examine the scene to determine the fire’s cause.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au