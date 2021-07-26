Voice for Noble Park youth

-

A youth committee will be set up and consulted on new initiatives in Noble Park.

South-East Metropolitan MP Lee Tarlamis said the committee would identify key challenges for young people.

“Rather than telling young people what we think or believe are the issues and solutions, we and seeking to engage directly with young people who are directly connected with Noble Park so that they can have input into the development of future initiatives.”

The committee will explore new initiatives and projects during a series of workshops.

The committee is set up by Noble Park Revitalisation Board with the City of Greater Dandenong.

Young people who live, work, study, play or have a significant connection to the Noble Park neighbourhood are eligible.

To register go to www.youth.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au