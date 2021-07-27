Occupants flee house fire

-

Occupants have fled to safety from a house fire in Noble Park.

Fire crews were called out to reported flames coming from the building in Alma Crescent just after 2.30pm on Tuesday 27 July.

Twelve firefighters from Fire Rescue Victoria, supported by CFA crews, brought the fire under control by 3.10pm.

“Fortunately all occupants of the building had evacuated before firefighters arrived on scene,” an FRV spokesperson said.

Firefighters remained to ensure the scene was safe, she said.

A smoke advice message was issued by Fire Rescue Victoria to residents in Dandenong and Noble Park just after 3pm.

It warned that smoke may be visible from nearby roads including Eastlink. There was “currently no threat to the community”.

Alma Crescent was closed to traffic. Victoria Police was directing traffic near the incident.