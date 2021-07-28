Gumtree car robbers jailed

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Two violent, drug-fueled armed robbers bashed a Gumtree seller and his housemate in his Dandenong home in an attempt to steal his car, the Victorian County Court heard.

Benjamin Matthews, 31, of Mulgrave, and Matthew Senior, 24, of Balaclava, respectively wielded a sawn-off shotgun and an imitation Glock handgun during the attack on 28 July 2020.

The victim had advertised a 2005 BMW X5 for sale for $4200 on Gumtree when he received a message from a ‘James Bafoula’.

Matthews – who as Mr Bafoula offered “$3500 cash today” – drove with his co-offender to the Dandenong address.

After a test drive and some haggling, Matthews tried to online transfer $2900 to the victim’s account. The victim discovered the transaction failed, so asked Matthews to withdraw the cash instead.

Matthews left with the owner’s manual and transfer papers, saying he had the money at home.

In the meantime – and on the back of a three-day drug binge – Matthews became “paranoid” that the BMW was stolen.

He sent a message to the victim: “Don’t sell dodgy cars, someone will be back soon to collect my mate’s things. And if not well…(ambulance emoji)”

The message was unnoticed by the victim.

Matthews and Senior hatched a plan to steal the vehicle with “force and weapons”, sentencing judge Patricia Riddell said on 21 July.

In the victim’s bedroom, they pulled out their guns and demanded the victim’s keys.

During a struggle with the victim and his housemate, they battered the victim’s head with their weapons multiple times.

It was unknown whether the shotgun was loaded, and only later was it discovered that the Glock was an imitation.

“It’s no wonder he says he feared for his life,” Judge Riddell said.

The armed men fled empty-handed in Matthews’ vehicle after the housemate ran outside yelling, “Gun, gun, he’s got a gun.”

The victim was hospitalised, requiring stitches for his facial wounds and surgery for a cut hand.

As a result, he felt unsafe at home, and was evicted in any case – without the return of his bond – due to the landlord’s fears that the victim knew the offenders.

Matthews was on bail at the time and prohibited from carrying a gun.

Upon arrest, Matthews denied the robbery. He told police at the time he was at home all day on a “narcotic binge”.

Judge Riddell noted that both Matthews and Senior’s lives were marked by family tragedy and unresolved grief.

Their future prospects hinged on being drug-free after their release from jail, she said.

Since 2019, Matthews spent about $30,000 of his inheritance on a cocktail of drugs, including “using ice as hard as I could”.

His offending – involving drugs, weapons, driving and dishonesty – escalated.

Senior’s youthfulness, mental health issues and limited criminal history were noted.

His successful drug rehab in the past showed “real grit and determination”, the judge said.

Matthews was jailed for up to three years, seven months. He was eligible for parole after two years and three months.

Senior was jailed for 17 months, followed by an 18-month supervised, therapeutic CCO.

Both had nearly served a year of their jail terms already while in pre-sentence custody.