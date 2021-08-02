Stockland launches first Melbourne lifestyle community for over 50s

Stockland has announced the commencement of its first land lease community in Victoria, Thrive Berwick in Melbourne’s south-east, with strong early interest from buyers as the project marks its official sales launch.

The $89 million Thrive Berwick, the second lifestyle community to be launched by Stockland for the growing over-50s market, will offer 175 homes and resort-style community facilities, located close to cafés, restaurants, shops and public transport.

Stockland General Manager of Land Lease Communities, Kingsley Andrew, said: “The lifestyle community model allows customers to purchase their new home outright with no entry or exit fees, and pay a site rental fee which covers council rates, and includes access to community facilities for all homeowners.

“Thrive Berwick will offer affordable homes architecturally designed for active over-50s who are keen to downsize and free up capital to enjoy their lifestyle.

“The average cost of a home in Thrive Berwick will be around 15 per cent less than the catchment median – so approximately $160,000 less than a comparable standalone house in the surrounding suburbs.

“We’ve received strong sales enquiries and accepted a number of deposits having only officially launched sales less than a month ago, which demonstrates great customer feedback.”

Located 48 kilometres south-east of Melbourne CBD and close to the Princes Freeway, Thrive Berwick is set within beautiful natural reserve, lakes and green open spaces in the masterplanned community of Minta, with safe access to kilometres of landscaped pathways.

There is a range of architecturally designed, low-maintenance homes to choose from, including four site configurations, ten floor plans and three facades; all generously sized, thoughtfully appointed and built to flow seamlessly from private yard space, through open-plan living areas and out onto the front patio areas.

Each home also comes with a 6 Star Energy Rating, passive solar design considerations, and the option to upgrade to solar – to help homeowners cut down on energy costs.

The hub of the community will be the clubhouse, where like-minded residents can enjoy all the social, wellness and creative spaces on offer, such as a cinema, indoor heated swimming pool, billiard room, lounge and dining room, outdoor alfresco and barbecue areas, pizza oven, spa and gym, yoga retreat, community garden, arts and crafts centre, bowling green, pickleball and croquet court, a workshop, kitchen and bar, and even be a dedicated dog wash.

Kerry Balci, Project Director at Stockland, said: “Thrive Berwick complements the mix of detached and medium-density housing on offer at Minta, and provides over-50s with a great new living option in the highly sought-after neighbourhood of Berwick.

“We’re really pleased with customer interest in Minta with more than 600 people already calling Minta home. When completed, we expect the residential community to have more than 1,700 homes, and look forward to welcoming many more residents into our growing community.”

For more information, please call 1800 72 71 70 visit stockland.com.au/residential/vic/minta/over-50s-living or make a private appointment to drop by the Sales Centre at 10 Soho Boulevard, Berwick.