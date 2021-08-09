Man charged after Springvale stabbing

-
A man was charged over an alleged stabbing in Springvale early on Saturday 9 August.
An injured 41-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed at Lascelles Street about 1.10am, police say.
After a search of the area, Dandenong police arrested two men at the corner of Buckingham and Windsor avenues.
A 22-year-old Springvale man was charged with five offences including intentionally causing injury, assault with a weapon and possessing a controlled weapon.
He was to face Melbourne Magistrates’ Court later that day.
The other man, a 35-year-old from Springvale, was arrested and later exonerated, police say.
Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au