Man charged after Springvale stabbing

A man was charged over an alleged stabbing in Springvale early on Saturday 9 August.

An injured 41-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed at Lascelles Street about 1.10am, police say.

After a search of the area, Dandenong police arrested two men at the corner of Buckingham and Windsor avenues.

A 22-year-old Springvale man was charged with five offences including intentionally causing injury, assault with a weapon and possessing a controlled weapon.

He was to face Melbourne Magistrates’ Court later that day.

The other man, a 35-year-old from Springvale, was arrested and later exonerated, police say.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au