Covid-19: Dandenong mystery case

A Dandenong cleaner is among four new ‘mystery’ Covid-19 infections in Victoria on 14 August.

The cleaner was believed to have worked in an apartment building in Fitzroy Street, St Kilda during a suspected infectious period on 10-12 August.

The case had not been linked to any known acquisition sources, as of 15 August.

Six businesses in Greater Dandenong have been declared Tier 2 exposure sites due to being attended by an infected case.

The venues include 7-Eleven Sandown at 585 Princes Highway Noble Park on Tuesday 10 August 6.50am-7.10am, and Coles Dandenong, 36 Princes Highway Dandenong on Tuesday 10 August 7.30pm-8.26pm.

Other Tier-2 locations are Dandenong Supercinic and Terry White Chemmart, 56-58 Stud Road, Dandenong on Thursday 12 August 9pm-10.20pm, and Princes Pizza & Kebab, 4/26 Princes Highway Dandenong on Thursday 12 August 10.15pm-10.45pm.

Chemist Warehouse at 2/30 Princes Highway Dandenong on Friday 13 August 12.15pm-1.15pm and Colombo Impex at 3 Clow Street Dandenong on Friday 13 August 7.15pm-8pm are also listed.

Anyone who visited the locations at the nominated date and times is being urged to get tested and isolate until a negative result is confirmed.

The updated list of exposure sites in Victoria is at coronavirus.vic.gov.au/exposure-sites