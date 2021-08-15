ATM robber charged

-

A 45-year-old man has been arrested soon after allegedly bashing and robbing a victim at an ATM in Dandenong.

The man was said to have punched the male victim in the head as he withdrew cash on Clow Street about 5pm on Friday 13 August.

After stealing the cash, the alleged robber was arrested by Greater Dandenong CIU detectives on Lonsdale Street.

He was charged with robbery and remanded to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 14 August.

The victim was treated for minor injuries at Dandenong Hospital.