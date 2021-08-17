Covid-19: Keysborough exposure site

-

A Tier 2 Covid exposure site in Keysborough and a second Dandenong resident has tested positive, as of early 17 August.

A case attended Miele Clearance Centre in Atlantic Drive Keysborough on Thursday 5 August 10.02am-10.47am, the Department of Health stated.

Anyone who visited the centre at that date and time is being urged to get tested and isolate until a negative result is confirmed.

Meanwhile, a household contact of a Dandenong cleaner ‘mystery case’ has tested Covid-positive. The cleaner’s infection was detected on 14 August.

The cleaner was believed to have worked in an apartment building in Fitzroy Street, St Kilda during a suspected infectious period on 10-12 August.

Seven businesses in Greater Dandenong have been declared Tier 2 exposure sites due to being attended by an infected case.

The venues include 7-Eleven Sandown at 585 Princes Highway Noble Park on Tuesday 10 August 6.50am-7.10am, and Coles Dandenong, 36 Princes Highway Dandenong on Tuesday 10 August 7.30pm-8.26pm.

Other Tier-2 locations are Dandenong Supercinic and Terry White Chemmart, 56-58 Stud Road, Dandenong on Thursday 12 August 9pm-10.20pm, and Princes Pizza & Kebab, 4/26 Princes Highway Dandenong on Thursday 12 August 10.15pm-10.45pm.

Chemist Warehouse at 2/30 Princes Highway Dandenong on Friday 13 August 12.15pm-1.15pm and Colombo Impex at 3 Clow Street Dandenong on Friday 13 August 7.15pm-8pm are also listed.

The updated list of exposure sites in Victoria is at coronavirus.vic.gov.au/exposure-sites