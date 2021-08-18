Why choose St Paul Apostle North for your child?

We are a progressive, forward thinking school with excellent facilities and dynamic programs. Our open learning studios promote collaboration, creativity and problem solving. Differentiated teaching encourages engagement, high level thinking skills and pursuit of excellence for all.

We have strong literacy and numeracy programs which cater for children at all levels. Every child is challenged and supported to strive for continual improvement wherever they happen to be on their learning journey.

Our Outdoor Learning Program, STEAM Program, Kitchen Garden Program, innovative Student Leadership Program and our commitment to the Walker Learning Inquiry Approach are all designed to excite and engage children to have a voice in their own learning.

At St Paul Apostle North we believe that the child is the centre of all we do and that the wellbeing of every child is central to their learning. We also believe that the partnership between the school and the family is vital to the happiness and success of all children and we welcome and encourage families to be actively involved at all times.

The students at St Paul Apostle North are encouraged to be respectful, responsible and compassionate and to strive to make a difference in their world.

We are currently taking enrolments for 2023 at St Paul Apostle North Catholic Primary School but still have a limited number of places for 2022. Call 9700 6068 to enquire.

– Mary Lucas. Principal