A Noble Park man has been charged with looting a gaming venue in Cheltenham on Sunday 1 August.

Police say intruders allegedly smashed the rear glass door of the venue on Centre Dandenong Road and stole a large amount of cash about 6.30am.

The 47-year-old was charged with burglary, theft, handling stolen goods and breaching bail.

He was remanded to appear at Moorabbin Magistrates’ Court on 19 August.