Covid-19: Drive-through jabs at Sandown

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Drive-through Covid vaccines will be available for public bookings at Sandown Racecourse from Saturday 21 August.

With the extra capacity, Sandown’s indoor walk-in centre and drive-through has 1046 spare bookings for AstraZeneca and Pfizer over the next seven days, Premier Daniel Andrews said.

The drive-through clinic – which had been slated for Casey-Cardinia – will have a soft-launch for invites only on 20 August.

It follows the state’s first drive-through hub in Melton, which delivered 1200 doses in its first seven days.

Drive-throughs will also be set up in Werribee and Broadmeadows.

Across Victoria, there are 300,000 Covid-19 vaccine appointments available over the next four weeks and just over 80,000 Pfizer second dose appointments available.

“We’re imploring every single Victorian to come forward and get vaccinated as soon as you can – there’s appointments available and we need you to fill them,” Mr Andrews said.

Health Minister Martin Foley said the drive-through clinics were “convenient and easy to access”.

“Victorians should take full advantage of them to get themselves and their loved ones vaccinated.”

According to the Health Department, 461 of the 529 Covid infected cases between 12 July and 18 August were unvaccinated.

Forty-five had received a single vaccine dose and 23 were fully vaccinated. None of the vaccinated cases required hospital treatment.

Meanwhile, repeat wastewater detections have been found in Dingley Village, Keysborough, Noble Park, Springvale and Springvale South during 11-17 August.

The Department of Health states the detections are an “early warning” of possible cases.

The suburbs have yet to record positive cases, with just two cases in neighbouring Dandenong as of 18 August.

Vaccinations are available at state vaccination hubs, and participating GPs and pharmacies.

To book at state hubs go to portal.cvms.vic.gov.au or call 1800 675 398.