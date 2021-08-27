New kinder for Rosewood

-

A new 66-place kindergarten is set to be built at Rosewood Downs Primary School.

The State Government will fund two kindergarten rooms, admin facilities and outdoor play spaces in Nature at the school in Dandenong North.

The kindergarten, in partnership with City of Greater Dandenong Council, is expected to open in 2023.

“I’m delighted that Rosewood Downs families are a step closer to getting the fantastic early years and school facilities they deserve – in one convenient location,” Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams said.

Education Minister James Merlino said kindergartens on school sites made the transition to school easier for children in early education.

From 2021, new primary schools will have a kindergarten on-site or next-door. The aim is to make them easier to access and drop-off times more simple.

In its Three-Year-Old Kinder roll-out, the Government and the early childhood sector is co-investing $1.68 billion into building and expanding kindergartens.

It is also spending $5 billion over the next decade for two fully-funded years of kindergarten per child – an Australian first.