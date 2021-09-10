Covid 19: Tier 1 exposure in Springvale

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A heavy-vehicle dealership in Springvale has been listed as a Tier 1 Covid exposure site over a seven-day period.

An infected case visited CMV Truck & Bus at 1683 Centre Road between 27 August and 2 September, according to the Department of Health.

Anyone at the premises in this period is being urged to get tested immediately and isolate for 14 days from the time of exposure.

As of early 10 September, three new Covid cases have been reported in Keysborough and one in Endeavour Hills.

There is a surge of 41 active cases in neighbouring Casey. Currently, seven active cases are in Greater Dandenong, 13 in Monash, nine in Kingston and eight in Frankston.

Across Victoria, 2166 active cases are reported with 323 new cases on 9 September.

Meanwhile, Greater Dandenong’s vaccination rate is among the state’s lowest. As of 5 September, just under half of residents over 16 had a single jab, 28 per cent were double-jabbed.

On 9 September, the state’s Covid vaccination coverage was 63.5 per cent (single dose) and 39 per cent (double dose).

For a list of exposure sites, go to www.coronavirus.vic.gov.au/case-alerts-public-exposure-sites