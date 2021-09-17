Gardens trial green-light

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Community gardens are set to be trialled for two years on council-owned open space in Keysborough and Springvale.

Subject to approvals, the trial gardens are Maralinga Community Garden proposed at Chandler Road Reserve in Keysborough and in Victoria Avenue Reserve in Springvale.

No other gardens will be allowed until the council considers extra staff to oversee community gardens in 2022-‘23.

Maralinga garden organiser Bryan Hunter has waited two years to start sowing seeds with the community-led group. The garden is still subject to a council planning permit approval.

“A lot of people would love to use their two hours’ daily exercise to spend in the garden.

“Not everyone wants to run or job or go on the outside exercise equipment.”

The garden has been allocated $20,000 by the council for a 1.8-metre lockable perimeter fence and a water tap.

Thanks to a $6500 grant from South East Water, the garden will feature up to 15 plots comprising water-saving wicking beds.

There will also be shared produce beds.

Mr Hunter said the group would pay a $5 weekly lease to the council, plus insurance, water and incorporation costs.

In support, Cr Rhonda Garad said the gardens would be open to all community members to join, with mental health and social cohesion benefits.

Post-Covid, the gardens would play a role in re-connecting isolated members to the community, she said.

In opposition, Crs Tim Dark and Bob Milkovic rejected the “locking up” of open space for a select group.

“I certainly believe that all residents in the City of Greater Dandenong … should have an entitlement to the amount of open space that we have,” Cr Dark said.

“This council does not have a significant amount of spare open space.”

The council policy aims to “balance the availability of open space” to allow room for exercise, relaxation, food growing and a connection with Nature.

Under the draft policy, the not-for-profit fresh food gardens will be limited to 400 square metres or 10 per cent of the reserve.

Community gardens will generally not be allowed in pocket parks.

The gardens will also be subject to a planning permit process, community consultation and to a nominal lease agreement with the council.

Council officers reported an increasing call for community gardens.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has not only increased the demand on public open space for recreational needs but also heightened people’s interest in growing their own food,” a council report stated.

Gardens allow the growth of fresh food, improve food literacy, teach horticultural skills and build community connections, the report said.

“Community gardening is a sustainable living option and a way for people to get involved with their local community.”

Existing gardens have already been established in Springvale and Endeavour Hills in City of Casey.