Footy in all clubs and flavours

Football fever has captured Dandenong Market traders on the eve of the AFL Grand Final.

Western Bulldogs fan Dennis Schwarze from Schwarze Seafood was lucky enough to score a ticket from a market trader to see his team’s premiership win in 2016.

He was just two years old when the Bulldogs won their first.

This year, with the Grand Final held at twilight in Perth, he plans to watch from the couch.

“We will be up at 3am this year on Grand Final Day at the wholesale fish market so I’ll need to have a snooze on the couch before the game starts.”

The ritual Grand Final parties and barbecues are off the menu, but there’s still a run for his family-size seafood platters to share during the game, he says.

Meanwhile Anna from M&Co Sweet Treats will be cheering for the Melbourne Demons.

Online orders for her sweet treat boxes for Dees and Doggies fans are running hot, with free delivery offered within a 20 kilometre radius.

“There are a lot of supporters out there needing a sugar hit,” she says.

The snack boxes can also be collected on Market days including Grand Final Day.

Pies supporter Suzanna from Melina’s Bakery will be offering “traditional” party pies and sausage rolls before the first bounce.

“Whether a normal pie, a family pie or a party pie, they are all traditional footy food,” she said. “Everyone loves hot pies.”

Baked fresh daily, the bakery is open from 7am on Grand Final Public Holiday and Grand Final Day.