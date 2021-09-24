Families invited to Casey Camp Out

The City of Casey is inviting families to the second Casey Camp Out.

Get the household together, set up camp in your backyard or lounge room and join the community online for laughs, music, creativity and competitions.

There will be plenty of activities on offer and many prizes up for grabs during the 3-hour session.

Get the little tackers’ wriggles out with a fun Kids’ Bootcamp, then see how effective remote learning has been with a Kahoot trivia quiz for kids.

There’ll be music, a scavenger hunt and, then once the youngsters are off to bed, an adult’s trivia quiz and soothing live music by local performers, playing all your favourite hits.

Last year’s first ever Camp Out was a smash hit, with participants reporting that it reduced the impact of isolation caused by Covid-19 restrictions, giving people a chance to safely interact with neighbours, friends and family.

This happy, free event is happening on Saturday 2 October, with the online entertainment starting from 6pm to 9pm. To register your household, book at https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing?eid=808397&