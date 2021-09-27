Moderna jabs in Palm Plaza

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A pop-up Covid vaccination clinic in Palm Plaza, Dandenong will offer free Moderna vaccines from Tuesday 28 September.

The State Government stated that the South East will be the focus of its first 32,000 doses of Moderna due to surging infection numbers and strong vaccine demand.

The Palm Plaza clinic has been among the most popular of the state pop-up hubs in priority postcodes.

In its first 10 days, more than 6000 people had been dosed with Pfizer and AstraZeneca.

The clinic is open for walk-ups. No booking is required.

People aged 12 to 59 years are eligible for Moderna.

Other pop-ups briefly opened in Springvale, as well as places of worship in Hallam and Doveton.

As of 23 September, an overwhelming 77 per cent of Covid hospitalisations were unvaccinated, plus 19 per cent partially vaccinated.

Of the 4 per cent fully vaccinated, several were aged care-residents isolating in hospital.

The most recent Tier 1 exposure sites include Mount Hira College at 185 Perry Road Keysborough on Friday 17 September between 8.10am-3.45pm.

Anyone at the school between those times is urged to get tested immediately and quarantine for 14 days.

Another Tier 1 site is Dandenong Hospital’s emergency department waiting room on Wednesday 8 September 9.35pm-10.59pm, Friday 10 September 6.20pm-9.55pm, Friday 17 September 9.51pm-11.43pm and Monday 20 September 1pm-3.10pm.

As of 26 September, there were 29 new cases in Casey, 18 in Greater Dandenong, 13 in Cardinia Shire, seven in Knox, seven in Kingston and five in Monash.

There are 206 active cases in Casey, 107 in Greater Dandenong and 102 in Cardinia Shire.

Postcode hotspots include Cranbourne (77), Dandenogn (66), Narre Warren (32), Keysborough (19), Noble Park (17), Endeavour Hills (14) and Hampton Park (14).

Vaccine appointments can also be made at Sandown Racecourse and participating GP clinics and pharmacists.

Bookings: http://portal.cvms.vic.gov.au/ or https://www.health.gov.au/health-topics/immunisation/about-immunisation/where-can-i-get-immunised