Sandown Lions win funding

Sandown Lions FC has been awarded in $15,000 State funds to keep at-risk youth connected.

South East Metropolitan MP Lee Talarmis said the Sports Alliance for Crime Prevention funding would support the club create positive pathways and give young African-Australians the skills to manage challenges.

“The work Sandown Lions does to connect with new migrants and at-risk youth is so important, and we’ll continue to support them to give our African-Australians a sense of community and pride in their team.”

Mr Talarmis, who chairs the Noble Park Revitalisation Board, said the funds would support soccer competitions, practice sessions, drills and games for players aged 12-24.

It includes $3,000 for sporting equipment, $4,000 for team uniforms, $5,000 for off season games and training and $3,000 for player registration subsidies.

The funding was part of a $110,000 package shared with five other African Australian sports clubs.

Crime Prevention Minister Natalie Hutchins said African-Australian sports clubs had a “unique role in bringing together families and communities, but they often need a little more support to build their teams”.

“This funding will see communities benefit from the power of sport, which can help keep young people away from offending and create brighter futures for themselves.”

Since 2020, the State Government has invested $1.5 million in activities for more than 480 at-risk youth through the Sports Alliance for Crime Prevention.

It is part of its Crime Prevention Strategy that takes a “long-term, evidence-based approach to addressing the causes of offending to keep our communities safe”.