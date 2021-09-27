Covid vandalism filmed

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Police are investigating film of a vandal spray-painting a Covid protest message on Premier Daniel Andrews’s electorate office in Noble Park.

The video posted on social media shows a man who calls himself ‘Jamie’ tagging the office’s front window in what he calls a “peaceful protest” on Sunday 26 September.

In a high-vis top and broad-brimmed hat, Jamie is seated in a blue car as he tells the camera that “we’re currently in the longest lockdown in the world”.

“Now I’m not happy about this so I’m going to make a peaceful protest.”

Then there’s the sound of a spray can being shook as he exits the vehicle. He then walks up to the office and tags: ‘SUICIDE IS THE REAL PANDEMIC’.

According to the Coroners Court of Victoria, reported suicide numbers in the state were down 11 per cent in the 12 months up to August 2021.

Suicides were up 3 per cent between September 2019-August 2020.

Mr Andrews’s office has been vandalised several times as well as visited by protestors since the Covid pandemic began more than 18 months ago.

A State Government spokesperson was contacted for comment.

Greater Dandenong CIU detectives are investigating the incident.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au

If you need help, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 (24 hours/7 days), or chat online at www.lifeline.org.au (7pm – midnight, 7 nights).