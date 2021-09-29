Pop-up vaccines wane

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Concerns are being raised about dwindling lines at the pop-up Covid vaccination clinic in Palm Plaza, Dandenong.

On Tuesday 28 September, attendance at the walk-up clinic – which doesn’t require appointments – was noticeably light.

On the same day, the clinic switched its Pfizer doses to another mRNA vaccine Moderna.

This was due to “uncertain” Pfizer supply in October, according to the State Government.

In its opening 10 days, the clinic had vaccinated more than 6000 with Pfizer and AstraZeneca – among the most popular pop-ups in the state.

The surge had helped Greater Dandenong surpass 72 per cent of 16-and-over residents with a first dose. However, the council area still lags up to 6 per cent behind neighbouring municipalities.

Its 36 per cent fully-vaccinated rate lags 10 per cent behind metropolitan Melbourne.

In the meantime, active Covid cases have soared to 275 in Casey and 129 in Greater Dandenong.

Postcode hotspots include Cranbourne (97), Dandenong (81), Narre Warren (47), Doveton (21), Keysborough (20), Hampton Park (19), Endeavour Hills (16), Lyndhurst (16) and Noble Park (15).

Public health researcher and Greater Dandenong councillor Rhonda Garad said vaccination hubs had been “quiet” since the previous weekend.

She feared that Greater Dandenong was hitting its vaccine hesitance level, which is thought to be higher than the estimated 10-15 per cent across Australia.

The vast majority of Covid-related deaths and hospitalisations are reportedly unvaccinated.

“With Greater Dandenong’s levels of chronic disease, we really need more than 80 per cent (fully vaxxed) to protect us.

“In coming months, the health system is unlikely to cope. You’re likely to have trouble even getting an ambulance.

“We’re heading for the worst of times in terms of likely deaths and likely deaths at home.”

Cr Garad said there was hesitancy against AstraZeneca rather than Moderna – which was perceived as similar to Pfizer.

“It’s coming from false information from overseas groups on Facebook.

“They say that vaccines don’t work or put your body at risk. They tell you to trust natural immunity or take extraordinary medications that are ineffective and could be toxic like horse-worming medication.

“Some trust them more than the scientists. Facebook has got a lot to answer for – it’s putting lives in danger.

“The only way to combat that is to know people in the community who have got ill with Covid and gone to ICU.”

Bruce federal MP Julian Hill said it was “outrageous that Scott Morrison, the Prime Minister for Sydney, has stolen Victoria’s Pfizer supply to give to his Liberal home state of NSW”.

“Moderna is a good, safe and effective vaccine, but Victorians are being denied the same choices as other Australians because of Federal Government incompetence.

“Community demand to get vaxxed is strong, but rates of protection in Greater Dandenong and Casey are lagging behind the rest of the country and it’s not acceptable our residents are being treated differently.”

Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley said on 24 September that the Moderna switch was being made at Palm Plaza due to “some of the uncertainty” with Pfizer supplies in Victoria in October.

“Moderna is a safe and highly effective vaccine and is available in Victoria to anyone aged 12–59.

“We will be focusing our initial supply around the South East area where we have seen increasing cases and strong demand for vaccine.”

To boost rates, the State Government is also offering Covid-19 vaccination grants to GPs and pharmacies in 11 priority council areas including Casey, Cardinia and Greater Dandenong.

On 28 September, Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said there was sufficient Pfizer and Moderna to ensure every Victorian 12 and over would be double-dosed by the end of October.

“One of the things we’ve been able to do is to continue to bring forward vaccination. And that supply has been something that has motivated us every single day.”

Vaccine appointments can also be made at Sandown Racecourse and participating GP clinics and pharmacists.

Bookings: http://portal.cvms.vic.gov.au/ or FindAPharmacy.Com.Au or https://www.health.gov.au/health-topics/immunisation/about-immunisation/where-can-i-get-immunised