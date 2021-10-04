Covid concern grows

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Melbourne’s South East has been labelled as a Covid “area of concern” as active cases have more than doubled in the past week.

Health authorities stepped up their campaign to address the ‘double whammy’ of Greater Dandenong’s lagging vaccine rate – about six per cent behind the Melbourne average.

More than 20 per cent of Greater Dandenong residents 16-and-over lack the protection of at least one Covid vaccine dose.

As part of the campaign, community leaders including from Emir Sultan Mosque in Dandenong and Springvale Indo-Chinese Mutual Assistance Association raised the issue with the public at Palm Plaza in Dandenong on 3 October.

A 100,000-dose Moderna vaccine blitz has been announced for 10 clinics across Melbourne until 10 October, including at Sandown Racecourse and Palm Plaza.

Covid-19 state commander Jeroen Weimar said the 236-plus new Covid cases in the South East on 2 October was an “area of concern”.

It was spread to others within households – and also via illegal visits to close friends and families in other households, particularly during the AFL Grand Final long weekend, Mr Weimar said.

It was primarily infecting “young people” – about 70 per cent were under 40’s.

The virus could no longer be seen as just a City of Hume problem, he said.

“We’re seeing a spreading out of the virus.”

Mr Weimar said the community leaders’ event aimed to build up “trust” and “passion” for the vaccine. There are believed to be plans to use sports identities for similar promotions.

City of Hume has 3200 active cases but had more than 80 per cent of its population vaccinated with at least one dose as of 3 October, Mr Weimar said. He was hopeful vaccination coverage would slow the spread.

As of 27 September, Greater Dandenong reported 72 per cent one-dose vaccination – one of the lowest in metro Melbourne.

There were fears that turnouts were slowing in the following week, particularly after Pfizer was replaced with Moderna at Palm Plaza clinic.

Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley said the Moderna switch was made due to “uncertain” Pfizer supplies.

Public health researcher and Greater Dandenong councillor Rhonda Garad said there was a lot of Moderna hesitation at the pop-up clinic, despite the vaccine’s “high level of efficacy”.

She said Greater Dandenong was the next potential “tinderbox” and “sitting duck” due to low vaccine rates and high levels of chronic disease.

Bruce federal MP Julian Hill blamed the move on “Scott Morrison, the Prime Minister for Sydney” stealing Victoria’s Pfizer supply for NSW.

In a statement, Monash Health stated Moderna offered “high protection” to new Covid-19 variants, including Delta.

“The Moderna vaccine is safe in pregnancy and in children from 12 years of age.

“The Moderna vaccine has been successfully rolled out in many countries across the world including the United States of America, the United Kingdom, France, and Singapore.”

Monash Health chief executive Andrew Stripp said there was “no time to hesitate”.

“Covid-19 cases are increasing across Melbourne’s South East.

“Get vaccinated now to protect yourself, your family and the community.”

Mr Stripp said Moderna was “safe and highly effective in protecting people against Covid-19”.

“The sooner we get vaccinated, the sooner we return to the life we all know and cherish.”

As of 3 October, there were 508 active cases in Casey – up by 275 in the past week, and 262 in Greater Dandenong – up by 149 in the same period.

A man in his 50’s from Casey was among the three Covid-related deaths reported that day.

Postcode hotspots included Cranbourne (175), Dandenong (125), Noble Park (65), Doveton (45), Keysborough (43) and Endeavour Hills (36).