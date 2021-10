-

A man has been charged with the murder of a 26-year-old Springvale woman at a block of units in Noble Park.

Emergency services were called to Kelvinside Road about 2am on Thursday 30 September.

The woman was found with life-threatening injuries, police say.

She was taken to hospital where she later died.

A 37-year-old Noble Park man was found at the scene.

He was later charged by Homicide Squad police detectives with murder.

The man was remanded to later appear in court.