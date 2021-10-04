Refugee finds home at SES

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

With a commitment to “give back”, Greater Dandenong SES member Zulfiqar Hydari is a role-model volunteer.

Mr Hydari recently featured in a Scanlan Foundation Research Institute essay, To Serve and Protect, on diversity in Victoria’s emergency services’ ranks.

The essay notes that SES unit is one of the most diverse in Vicotria. Sixteen languages are spoken among the 45 members.

Author Trish Prentice said the research reflected how services such as Ambulance Victoria, CFA and Surf Lifesaving Victoria responded to changing cultural diversity.

“It tells the stories of those who are paving the way for greater diversity in the volunteer ranks.”

Mr Hydari told Star Journal of how he joined SES four years ago after fleeing his homeland Afghanistan and settling in Australia.

He felt warmly welcomed as the unit’s first volunteer from Afghanistan.

He’d never used a chainsaw or read a Melways but he threw himself into training in a whole raft of skills.

“I found myself a home here in Australia and I thought let’s do something to give back to the community.

“Australia welcomed me so I’ve got to pay them back.”

He opted for SES due to the role’s variety, such as missing persons’ searches, and assisting in fires, floods and storms.

Searches in sometimes rugged terrain and bush have been a challenging mix of euphoria and grief.

“You know that feeling when someone comes and thanks you because you found their family members. It’s that joy to give back to the country.

“But then there’s sometimes really sad outcomes.”

Like many SES volunteers, the full-time mechanic is on-call 24-7. He’s prepared to endure long nights on duty.

He also serves as the unit’s community engagement officer, visiting schools, Scouts, Guides and events like the Australian Grand Prix and Avalon Air Show.

Many of his compatriots didn’t know about SES and CFA before the 2020 Gippsland bushfire disaster, he says.

Since then, many had expressed interest in joining up.

“I made a lot of friends through the SES. After hours, we’d catch up and do things.

“It’s a good way to meet up with people.”