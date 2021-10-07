Plaza starts ‘market’ upgrade

-

Armada Dandenong Plaza has started an upgrade of its Level 3 ‘Woolworths precinct’.

The upgrade will aim for a “market-like atmosphere” with better navigation to retailers, more walking space and clearer views of outlets.

A new travellator will be installed for easier access between levels 2 and 3.

“We anticipate Woolworths and the Fresh Food Market will evolve into an engaging ‘market-like’ atmosphere as we invite a variety of complementary retailers to join the precinct,” RetPro Management managing director Graham Terry said.

“We are also widening the walkway to create a more open feel and provide an easy walk through for customers.”

Mr Terry said the works would be completed in stages to minimise inconvenience to customers and retailers.

Woolworths will remain open during the upgrade.

Level 2 Food Court retailers remain open in accordance with State Government Covid health restrictions.