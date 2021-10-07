Light a new beginning

by Sellathurai Sampasivam of the Hindu faith

We the Hindus, Sikhs and Jains, celebrate ‘Theepavali’ in remembrance of the death of a Devil who was thought to create troubles to the people in ancient times.

Theepavali means Festival of Lights and it lasts for five days.

It is celebrated during the Hindu Lunisolar month of “Karthikai”.

On the day of Theepavali, people light many lamps in their homes and perform pujas prayers in temples to get rid of the darkness.

We also give gifts and sweets to our relations and enjoy our time.

By lighting lamps, we think of it as a new beginning and the triumph of good over evil and light over dark.

Likewise, we assume that this challenge of the coronavirus pandemic is temporary, and we will get through this.

So, we need to let go of this, as it is not in our control.

We continue to be strong and face everything boldly.

Better times filled with joy and freedom are ahead of us.

May God bless everyone!