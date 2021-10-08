Cr Truong in Covid ICU

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong councillor Loi Truong has been hospitalised on oxygen support after testing positive for Covid-19.

Speaking from Monash Medical Centre on 8 October, Cr Truong says he was taken to the hospital’s ICU three days earlier after his oxygen levels dropped to 92 per cent.

Cr Truong, who had received a single dose of Moderna vaccine, thinks he may have caught Covid from a customer at his Springvale South milk bar.

“I don’t know who the customer is, but it’s not their fault.”

During his illness, he had suffered frequent coughing, sneezing and breathing difficulties. He’d been hooked up to a ventilator to help him breathe.

“I feel very bad, very awful,” he said.

“I’ll be OK.”

He is the second Greater Dandenong councillor infected by Covid, with Cr Tim Dark testing positive on 23 September.

In August, Cr Truong’s milk bar in Darren Street had been named as a Tier 2 Covid site due to a brief visit by an infected customer.

On that occasion, Cr Truong isolated and closed his store until he received a negative test result.

He said at the time he was waiting to be vaccinated with Moderna because of its high effectiveness.

Cr Truong has also given away more than 30,000 re-useable cotton masks at his shop.

He said he insisted customers wear a free mask if they don’t have them.

Though ill, Cr Truong was keen to promote the upcoming free Covid vaccination hubs “for the people” at SEMVAC Helps Centre in Springvale South on 16-17 October and 23-24 October, 10am-5pm.

Pfizer vaccines are limited to Sundays 12pm-5pm.

Walk-ups are accepted but bookings are recommended on 0432 414 296.