Covid-19: Police station cluster

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Nine Covid cases have been linked to a cluster at Dandenong police station.

The cluster has been listed by the Department of Health.

Victoria Police did not provide numbers of officers and support staff in quarantine due to “operational reasons”, nor the source or date of the infections.

“Victoria Police, like many other essential service and or health employees, are not immune to the risks of coronavirus while executing their everyday duties.

“We’ve had a number of employees from many and varied locations furnish positive COVID-19 results which are believed directly linked to their role.”

The spokesperson said all impacted officers were supported, offered assistance and guided through health, safety and quarantine measures.

It was not confirmed whether the police station was closed for deep cleaning.

“We have strict measures in place for all our employees to ensure not only our officers and Victoria Public Service staff safety but that of the Victorian community.”