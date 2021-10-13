Cranbourne RSL to close

By Danielle Kutchel

The Cranbourne RSL site is set to close by the end of the month.

The organisation made the announcement on its Facebook page and said it would close from Monday 25 October.

The closure comes in spite of a strong public campaign to save the venue, which was put up for sale by the Dandenong-Cranbourne RSL Sub Branch earlier this year.

In March, president John Wells said the Cranbourne venue had suffered “exponential” losses, with $11 million lost at Cranbourne over a decade.

It’s understood the Sub Branch will continue on in a smaller Cranbourne venue.

In its post, Cranbourne RSL thanked all those who “tried to save our beloved RSL”.

“The Cranbourne RSL was 100 years in the making and will be sadly missed.”