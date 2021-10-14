Man wanted in homicide probe

-

A man is wanted by police in relation to another man’s death and apartment fire in Dandenong in July.

A 27-year-old man’s body was found at an apartment building fire in McCrae Street about 8.15am on 9 July.

Homicide Squad detectives say they want to question Ishmail Sozmen about the incident.

Mr Sozmen is described by police as about 175 centimetres, medium build and brown hair.

He frequents Dandenong and Meadow Heights, police say.

Police advise anyone who sees Mr Sozmen to not approach him but immediately contact triple-0.

Last week, a 27-year-old Meadow Heights man was charged with murder relating to this case.

He was also charged with intentionally causing injury to a separate victim.

Any information about Mr Sozmen’s location to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au