Cannabis crop seized in factory

A Springvale man has been charged after police seized more than 200 cannabis plants in a factory in Dandenong.

SD3 divisional response unit officers discovered the hydroponically-grown crop in six rooms across two floors of the Cheltenham Road premises about 12.30pm on Wednesday 13 October.

Two electrical bypasses were also seized.

A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged with cultivating and trafficking a commercial quantity of a drug of dependence.

He was remanded to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court.